Sevilla vs Lens: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Sevilla take on Lens in the first game of Champions League Group B on Wednesday, 20th of September, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

These two sides have never faced, and will face for the first time on Wednesday in the Champions League Group stage.

Sevilla won their last game, beating Las Palmas 1-0 in La Liga at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The only goal of the game was scored by Dodi Lukebakio in the 71st minute.

Lens lost their last outing, losing 1-0 to Metz in Ligue 1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The only goal of the game was scored by Joel Asoro in the 37th minute.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSV

Date: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: BT Sports

Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Team News:

Sevilla remain without Marcao, Tanguy Nianzou and Alfonso Pastor. There are no new injuries for Sevilla and the rest of the squad is available.

Lens will be without Jimmy Cabot, Wuilker Farinez, Nampalys Mendy and David Costa. However Lens will be boosted with the return of Facundo Medina who was previously unavailable through suspension.

Predicted XI:

Sevilla: Dmitrovic, Pedrosa, Ramos, Bade, Navas, Rakitic, Sow, Ocampos, Oliver, Lukebakio, En-Nesyri.

Lens: Samba, Medina, Danso, Gradit, Machado, Thomasson, Abdul Samed, Frankowski, Fulgini, Sotoca, Wahi.