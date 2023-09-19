Surprise player tops the list of most popular names on Liverpool fans’ shirts

The summer of 2023 is over and all of Liverpool’s jerseys for the new season have been revealed and purchased by fans. The decision of what player to get on the back of those shirts has also been decided and Liverpool have unveiled the list of the most popular stars on fans’ shirts.

Last season Mohamed Salah topped the list, followed by Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. The Egyptian superstar is a very popular figure around Anfield and would have been expected to top the standings again for the 2023/24 campaign but there is a surprise name in first place.

Liverpool have said that new signing Dominik Szoboszlai is the most popular name on fans’ shirts this season, followed by Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez.

Szoboszlai has started off life at Anfield in fine fashion and this news reflects how most fans feel about the midfielder so far as the the Hungarian has become a very popular figure already.

His impressive performance against Bournemouth at Anfield is what sparked this love affair and the former RB Leipzig man has performed well ever since. Liverpool fans will be hoping for more over the coming months but it is clear that Szoboszlai is already well-liked by the Anfield faithful.