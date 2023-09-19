Transfer news (LIVE) Frenkie de Jong links, and Ramsdale on the move?

CaughtOffside Live Blog

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

08:35 Newcastle and West Ham linked with French youngster

Reports from HITC have suggested that both Newcastle and West Ham are keeping tabs on 21-year-old Hugo Ekitike from PSG.

The Frenchman has been linked with the Premier League, and rejected a move to Germany in the summer, so it remains to be seen where his future lies.

08:00 Chelsea interested in rivals goalkeeper

A report from the Daily Mail has claimed Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal.

Since the arrival of David Raya, clubs are tracking Ramsdale as it is currently unknown who the number one will be long term for Arsenal.

07:44 United remain interested in long term target Frenkie de Jong

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are still interested in Frenkie de Jong, with Erik ten Hag “insisting” on his arrival in 2024.

Manchester United have tried and failed to sign de Jong before, and it remains to be seen if they could make a deal happen in 2024 for the Dutch international.