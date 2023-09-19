Video: Gavi smashes home his first Champions League goal to make it 4-0 to Barcelona

Tuesday night’s Champions League encounter against Royal Antwerp was a lesson in finishing from Barcelona, with Gavi getting on the scoresheet after smashing home a fourth.

The 19-year-old took control of a situation that was developing into something of a melee and left the visiting keeper with no chance, hitting the ball into the roof of the net.

His goal followed first half efforts from Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and an own goal, on a night where everything appeared to go right for Xavi’s men.

Gavi bags his first #UCL goal! ? A huge future lies ahead for the 19-year-old! ? pic.twitter.com/3v9JDuT2Og — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

?GOAL | Barcelona 4-0 Antwerp | Gavi Follow our partner page@ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/3zvCdrlEfp — VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 19, 2023

