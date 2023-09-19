Video: Goalkeeper howler puts Man City in front as Alvarez grabs second with free kick

Man City have taken the lead at the Etihad in their Champions League opener with Crvena Zvezda courtesy of a howler from the away side’s goalkeeper. 

The home side were shocked late in the first half as the Serbian club took the lead but it only took two minutes in the second for Pep Guradiola’s side to draw level through Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina star has now got his second from a free kick as the Red Star goalkeeper made a huge mistake in trying to punch the shot away only for it to fly past him into the net.

