Video: Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona race into three-goal lead against Antwerp

Tuesday night’s Champions League encounter against Royal Antwerp saw the Barcelona of old return.

The Catalans were imperious in a first half that saw them 3-0 up before 25 minutes had been played, leaving their visitors shell shocked.

Joao Felix followed up his goal at the weekend with a sharp finish after an exquisite move involving a number of players, before turning provider for Robert Lewandowski.

Antwerp had barely recovered from going two down before Raphinha’s attempted cross was turned into his own net by Jelle Bataille.

Pictures from TNT Sports, CBS Sports Golazo and beIN Sports