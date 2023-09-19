Video: Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona race into three-goal lead against Antwerp

Champions League
Posted by

Tuesday night’s Champions League encounter against Royal Antwerp saw the Barcelona of old return.

The Catalans were imperious in a first half that saw them 3-0 up before 25 minutes had been played, leaving their visitors shell shocked.

Joao Felix followed up his goal at the weekend with a sharp finish after an exquisite move involving a number of players, before turning provider for Robert Lewandowski.

More Stories / Latest News
WWE working on deal for football superstar to appear at Saudi Arabia event in November
Pundit says Leeds ace has been a handful under Farke this season
David Beckham still in dispute with Sir Alex 20 years after he left Man United

Antwerp had barely recovered from going two down before Raphinha’s attempted cross was turned into his own net by Jelle Bataille.

Pictures from TNT Sports, CBS Sports Golazo and beIN Sports

More Stories Jelle Bataille Joao Felix Raphinha Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.