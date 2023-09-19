Video: Joao Felix bags his second and Barcelona’s fifth against Antwerp

It was Joao Felix’s night once again for Barcelona, as the Portuguese bagged a second goal against Antwerp to go with his assist for Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalans produced a vintage performance that was notable for the high intensity that Xavi’s side played throughout against the Champions League debutants.

Felix was at the heart of everything good that they did, and his second owed much to a sumptuous far post cross from Raphinha that just needed to be nodded in.

Joao Felix with his 2nd goal of the night. pic.twitter.com/NtnLQSAdD9 — CFChris. (@EmenaIo) September 19, 2023

Raphinha's delivery. João Felix's finish. ??? What a night for the Barcelona duo. ?? pic.twitter.com/kylsAF2ijE — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 19, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo