Video: Joao Felix bags his second and Barcelona’s fifth against Antwerp

Champions League
Posted by

It was Joao Felix’s night once again for Barcelona, as the Portuguese bagged a second goal against Antwerp to go with his assist for Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalans produced a vintage performance that was notable for the high intensity that Xavi’s side played  throughout against the Champions League debutants.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: PSG’s Achraf Hakimi scores brilliant goal against former club Dortmund
Video: Goalkeeper howler puts Man City in front as Alvarez grabs second with free kick
Video: Gavi smashes home his first Champions League goal to make it 4-0 to Barcelona

Felix was at the heart of everything good that they did, and his second owed much to a sumptuous far post cross from Raphinha that just needed to be nodded in.

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Joao Felix Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.