Video: Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland link up to draw Man City level with incredible goal

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City are level at the Etihad in their Champions League opener with Crvena Zvezda thanks to a wonderful goal from the in-form Julian Alvarez. 

The home side were shocked after going behind late in the first half but it only took two minutes in the second for Pep Guradiola’s side to draw level.

Erling Haaland and Alvarez linked up on the edge of the Red Star box before the World Cup winner showed his world-class ability by rounding the goalkeeper and finishing in style.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mbappe finally breaks Dortmund resistance to give PSG vital lead
Video: Man City shockingly fall behind in Champions League clash despite having 22 shots on goal
Aston Villa set to agree deal with impressive centre-back
More Stories Erling Haaland Julian Alvarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.