Video: Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland link up to draw Man City level with incredible goal

Man City are level at the Etihad in their Champions League opener with Crvena Zvezda thanks to a wonderful goal from the in-form Julian Alvarez.

The home side were shocked after going behind late in the first half but it only took two minutes in the second for Pep Guradiola’s side to draw level.

Erling Haaland and Alvarez linked up on the edge of the Red Star box before the World Cup winner showed his world-class ability by rounding the goalkeeper and finishing in style.

Incredible footwork from Julián Álvarez to level it up for Man City! ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/EO6BOjc1qp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023