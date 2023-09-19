Video: Kieran Trippier not making excuses for Newcastle’s below par showing in Milan

In a match where Newcastle took a point against a dominant Milan, captain Kieran Trippier wasn’t looking to make excuses.

Before the Champions League clash, Magpies manager, Eddie Howe, and his squad would arguably have taken a point from their first European foray in over 20 years.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Rodri at it again in the Champions League scoring another stunner Video: Joao Felix bags his second and Barcelona’s fifth against Antwerp Video: PSG’s Achraf Hakimi scores brilliant goal against former club Dortmund

However, on the night, Newcastle were below par and rarely troubled Mike Maignon in the Milan goal.

That’s likely to be something that Howe will want to rectify ahead of their next big UCL test against Paris Saint-Germain, Group F table-toppers after their win over Dortmund.

"It was humid, it was hot but no excuses. This is the Champions League, you're playing at the elite level now." Kieran Trippier providing a clinical review of tonight's performance against AC Milan.#UCL pic.twitter.com/LG4ZwBbDaq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports