Video: Kieran Trippier not making excuses for Newcastle’s below par showing in Milan

Newcastle United FC
In a match where Newcastle took a point against a dominant Milan, captain Kieran Trippier wasn’t looking to make excuses.

Before the Champions League clash, Magpies manager, Eddie Howe, and his squad would arguably have taken a point from their first European foray in over 20 years.

However, on the night, Newcastle were below par and rarely troubled Mike Maignon in the Milan goal.

That’s likely to be something that Howe will want to rectify ahead of their next big UCL test against Paris Saint-Germain, Group F table-toppers after their win over Dortmund.

Pictures from TNT Sports

