Video: Laura Woods embarrassingly nutmegged by Rio Ferdinand on Champions League debut

Presenter Laura Woods made her Champions League debut with TNT Sports on Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium and Rio Ferdinand embarrassed her on air.

Woods has replaced Jake Humphrey as the broadcaster’s Champions League presenter for the 2023/24 campaign and it did not get off to the best start.

Whilst walking around the Etihad pre-match, Ferdinand saw the chance for a cheeky nutmeg and executed it perfectly on Woods while the cameras were rolling. The former Man United star was delighted with his achievement and many more antics should be expected between the TNT team throughout the course of the season.