Video: Man City shockingly fall behind in Champions League clash despite having 22 shots on goal

Man City have fallen behind in their Champions League clash with Crvena Zvezda despite having 22 shots on goal during the first half at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been the dominant team over the course of the opening 45 minutes but cannot find the net in Manchester.

Very late in the half Red Star punished the hosts for not taking their chances as Osman Bukari got in behind the City defence and finished wonderfully past Ederson – their first shot on goal.

Red Star take a shock lead against Man City! Osman Bukari bags for the visitors September 19, 2023