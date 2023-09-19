Video: Mbappe finally breaks Dortmund resistance to give PSG vital lead

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi no longer plying their trade in Europe, it’s down to Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to set new goalscoring records in the Champions League.

In the first match of the 2023/24 group stage, the Frenchman set about adding to his tally and he did so just after half-time against Borussia Dortmund.

A scorer of three penalties in the World Cup final last year – if you include the shoot-out – Mbappe was on target from 12 yards again on Tuesday, slamming home his 41st Champions League goal in 62 games.

Kylian Mbappe scores his 41st Champions League goal in just 62 games! He's still only 24 years old ? pic.twitter.com/Xqq13AoPes — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

Kylian Mbappé from the penalty spot, PSG have liftoff. ? pic.twitter.com/PRr3bKy2Cp — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 19, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo