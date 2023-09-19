Video: PSG’s Achraf Hakimi scores brilliant goal against former club Dortmund

It took a while for Paris Saint-Germain to grab their Champions League game against Dortmund by the scruff of the neck, but once Achraf Hakimi added a second for the Ligue Un giants, the pendulum very definitely swung in their direction.

Kylian Mbappe had opened the scoring from the penalty spot just after half-time to settle the nerves.

Hakimi’s goal wasn’t quite as straightforward but came as a result of a brilliant move from the hosts.

Achraf Hakimi finishes off a brilliantly crafted goal by PSG to give them a 2-0 lead against his old club Dortmund ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/N95mp4pZQU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 19, 2023

MAGIC FROM VITINHA & HAKIMI! ? Champagne football from the French champions. ? pic.twitter.com/C3Z7yJfjPg — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 19, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo