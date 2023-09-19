Video: Rafa Leao’s epic tumble as showboating goes wrong against Newcastle

As the Champions League game between Milan and Newcastle approached half-time, Rafa Leao had the perfect opportunity to give the hosts the lead, but his showboating deprived them of the chance to go one up.
Leao had done the difficult part by waltzing into the area and tip-toeing through a number of challenges.
Just when it appeared that he had worked the situation to his advantage and given himself the perfect opportunity to drill home, the player decided to try a back-heel and that’s where it all went wrong.
?CHANCE | Rafael Leão had a great opportunity and would have scored a fantastic goal. pic.twitter.com/DvX9NxPDsQ
— VAR Tático (@vartatico) September 19, 2023
Pictures from beIN Sports