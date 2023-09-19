Video: “We took the skipper of England”- Thomas Tuchel delighted to have taken Harry Kane away from the Premier League

Harry Kane has settled fast into life in Germany and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for the striker ahead of the German champions clash with Man United in the Champions League this week. 

The England star has scored four goals from four Bundesliga matches and speaking in his press conference on Tuesday, Tuchel stated that luring the former Tottenham star away from the Premier League was a huge deal for the German club.

“It’s a big thing. We took the skipper of England, out of England and out of the Premier League. It’s a huge deal and a big transfer, we are very happy,” the German coach said via Sky Sports.

“Anyone who is looking for a number nine would’ve been happy to have Harry in their team.

“He makes your team better and gives you what you expect from a number nine. He can drop deep, turn, and use the speed of players around him, he can arrive in the box at the right time, he’s an excellent finisher and a good penalty taker so everyone wanted to have him.

“I’m not sure what’s going on at other clubs but we’re more than happy that he finally took the decision to join us and to make us better.”

