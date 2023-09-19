West Ham vs Backa Topola: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

West Ham take on Backa Topola in the first game of Europa League Group A on Thursday, 21st of September, at London Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

These two sides will meet for the first time on Thursday.

West Ham lost their last game, losing 3-1 to Manchester City in the Premier League. Goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland for City and a goal from James Ward-Prowse for West Ham.

Backa Topola won their last game, beating Zeleznicar Pancevo 6-3 in the Serbian SuperLiga, of which they are currently top winning six of their first seven games, and drawing the other.

How to watch West Ham vs Backa Topola

Date: Thursday, September 21st, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: BT Sports

Venue: London Stadium

Team News:

West Ham were boosted by the return of Thomas Soucek at the weekend, after his head injury had kept him out, and he is available for selection for Thursday. New signing Konstantinos Mavropanos is also fit and available, after being on the bench for the Manchester City clash at the weekend.

Predicted XI:

West Ham: Fabianski, Emerson, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Antonio.

Backa Topola: Ilic, Petrovic, Cvetinovic, Stojic, Antonic, Vlalukin, Djakovac, Radin, Stanic, Jovanovic, Rakonjac.