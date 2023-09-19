WWE working on deal for football superstar to appear at Saudi Arabia event in November

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on 4 November for a Premium Live Event and the leading wrestling organisation wants a football superstar to appear at the event.

The Saudi Pro League has attracted several superstars to their league this year and the biggest of them all was Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar joined Al Nassr at the start of the year and now the WWE want the 38-year-old to appear at their event in November and are currently working on a deal, reports AS.

Ronaldo is a global superstar and has amassed a massive following of 606m people on Instagram. Should the WWE get the footballer to appear at their event, it would be a big deal for the organisation.

? WWE are working on a deal to secure an appearance by Cristiano Ronaldo at their November Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia. ???? (Source: @DiarioAS) pic.twitter.com/jQaycr5Olw — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 19, 2023

Saudi Arabia are having a huge impact on the sporting world at present having invested heavily across the board. This event could be another huge one for the Middle Eastern country and a deal with Ronaldo shouldn’t be too hard to get done.

It will be interesting to see if any other superstars will be approached with the likes of Neymar and Karim Benzema also playing in the country.