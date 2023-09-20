Newcastle journalist hails ‘immense’ Magpies star for ‘one of best’ UCL performances

Newcastle United FC
Editor Aaron Stokes has hailed one Newcastle United player for his incredible performance during Tuesday night’s Champions League group game against AC Milan.

Stokes, who works for Newcastle United-focused outlet Chronicle Live, has given his verdict following last night’s 0-0 draw at the San Siro.

Drawn in the ‘group of death’ alongside AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, Eddie Howe’s Magpies knew that avoiding defeat during their opening tie would be crucial to reaching the competition’s knockout phase.

And although their hard-fought point will please Eddie Howe overall, Stokes believes an ‘immense’ performance from right-back and club captain Kieran Trippier deserves special recognition.

Starting all of Newcastle’s games so far this season, Trippier, 33, is without a doubt one of his manager’s most trusted, and the Englishman’s showing last night proved exactly why.

And earning a 7.7 rating during last night’s clash at the San Siro, as per Sofa Score, had it not been for a rock-solid goalkeeping display from Nick Pope (9.1 rating), Trippier would have been by far and away the game’s ‘player of the match’.

