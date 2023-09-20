Andre Onana’s post match gesture has impressed Man United fans

Manchester United started their Champions League campaign with a 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.

After recent Premier League defeats against Arsenal and Brighton, Man United were expected to come up with a response to kick start their season but mistakes from goalkeeper Andre Onana ensured a Bayern Munich victory.

Another new Manchester United signing Rasmus Hojlund had an impressive outing after he scored his first ever goal for the club. On-loan left back Sergio Reguilon was another impressive performer for Man United in an under par team performance.

Paul Scholes on Andrè Onana‘s mistake: “He’s got to get over it quickly, he can’t let it affect the rest of his performance.”

After the defeat, Andre Onana took responsibility and told CBS that he wants to do an interview with them. Accepting his request, they decided to ask Onana about his Man United career so far and what has gone wrong.

Onana said: “It’s difficult to lose this way. We started the game well and after my mistake, we lost control of the game. It’s difficult situation for the team and for me as I’m the one who let the team down. The team was really good but because of me, we couldn’t win this game. We just have to move forward now, this is the life of a goalkeeper.”

“I owe it to the fans to improve. This is my worst game.”

Fans were impressed with this gesture from Onana which shows he’s willing to face his critics and improve his performances. Not many modern day footballers would do this after a horrible performance.

Rio Ferdinand on Onana’s post match interview:

“I respect that. I’ve lost games and made mistakes and refused to speak to the media at times. That showed good character and showed he’s made of the right stuff.”