Aston Villa want talented 27-year-old and will offer him incredible financial incentive for January move

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa are really going places, and the Midlands-based side appear to be ready to offer one talented star an incredible financial package to tempt him to Villa Park.

With European football to offer any prospective new signings, the Villains are more of an attractive proposition these days, and if Emery is able to put some silverware in the cabinet too, the club will continue to go from strength to strength.

Trying to persuade someone to leave Real Madrid, however, will take some doing, however, according to Defensa Central, Villa will offer 27-year-old midfielder, Dani Ceballos, double his current salary in order to secure his services.

Ceballos is no stranger to the Premier League after his stint at Arsenal, and the opportunity to play more regular football again may appeal to the player who is in what would normally be seen as a footballer’s prime years.

His is certainly a talent that deserves a wider audience than he’s been getting, and even a new contract, signed this summer when Villa were already sniffing around, hasn’t changed his position in the Real squad.

Whatever Carlo Ancelotti’s reasons, Ceballos clearly doesn’t fit in his plans, so one might expect that the club would be only too pleased to pick up a transfer fee for him, if Villa follow through with their interest.

It’s hard to see the player turning down the evident riches that might be on offer too.