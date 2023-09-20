Best pre-order bonuses for EA FC 24

With EA FC 24 officially launching on September 29th, we are going to take a look at the best pre-order bonus deals you can get when purchasing the game.

You can pre-order EA FC 24 on individual console stores such as PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch as well as through platforms such as Steam, Epic Games and EA.

The standard edition of the game can be pre-ordered for £69.99 or £62.99 if you have an EA Play membership. By ordering this version of the game, you get the full game on the 29th of September, Dual Entitlement, a cover star loan player item for 10 matches, two Ambassador loan player pick items for 5 matches, One clubs unlocked playstyles slot (in pro clubs game mode), additional player career personality points and one manager career 5 star coach available for hire in Career mode.

However, if you opt for the Ultimate edition pre order, you receive the full game with early access on Friday the 22nd of September, 4600 FC points, a TOTW 1 player item, access to the Nike campaign, and a Nike loan player item and kit. Along with this, you also receive everything listed in the standard edition pre-order bonuses.

This version of the game will cost slightly more though, coming in at £99.99 or £89.99 with an EA Play membership.

You can also pre-order the game from Amazon, as well as Game and other retail stores. Amazon are selling the standard edition at £63.00, whilst Game are selling the standard edition at £64.99.