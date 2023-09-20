Birmingham vs QPR: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Birmingham (7th in the Championship) take on QPR (19th in the Championship) on Friday, 22nd of September, at St. Andrew’s, at 20:00 (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Birmingham managed to beat QPR 1-0 at Loftus Road. The only goal of the game was scored by Tahith Chong in the 3rd minute.

Birmingham lost their last Championship game, losing 2-1 to Preston. A goal to take the lead from Jay Stansfield for Birmingham wasn’t enough, as Preston got an own goal through Krystian Bielik and a goal from Milutin Osmajic to secure the win and three points for Preston.

QPR drew in their last Championship game, 1-1 with Swansea at Loftus Road. A goal from Josh Ginnelly for Swansea in the 7th minute, before a late equaliser from Lyndon Dykes for QPR in the 92nd minute. Swansea also had a man sent off in the 98th minute, with Oli Cooper receiving his marching orders.

How to watch Birmingham vs QPR

  • Date: Friday, September 22nd, 2023
  • Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: Sky Sports
  • Venue: St. Andrew’s

Team News:

Birmingham will be boosted with the returns of Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele and Tyler Roberts. However they remain without Alfie Chang who is out with a knee injury.

QPR will be without Jack Colback who is still serving a suspension after his red card, Jimmy Dunne is also unavailable through injury for QPR.

Predicted XI:

Birmingham: Ruddy, Longelo, Long, Sanderson, Drameh, Bielik, Sunjic, Anderson, Miyoshi, Burke, Stansfield.

QPR: Begovic, Fox, Cook, Kaykay, Paal, Field, Dozzell, Smyth, Chair, Dykes, Willock.

