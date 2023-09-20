Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.
As per 90 Min, the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old striker.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has now revealed (h/t 90 Min) that Toney could be sold for the right price in the near future. He added that Brentford are a selling club and it will be difficult to hold on to the striker if a lucrative proposal is presented.
“I think every club in the world are a selling club except five or six clubs. We are a selling club. If the right price is there and I think if the timing is right for the players to go, I think if they have developed well with us and been on the journey, they have proven to be good enough to play at the top clubs, then I think it’s the right thing [to sell them] at the right price.
“Yes [this applies to Toney], I understand why there are a lot of rumours about him. For me, I think he is one of the best strikers. As a number nine, I don’t see many in the world that are better than him. You have [Harry] Kane, [Robert] Lewandowski, these types, but not many.
“He scored 20 goals in the Premier League last year in, of course, a very good Brentford side. But we are not making as many chances as the top six or seven teams. Imagine him in a top team. He would easily score 20 to 25 goals [a season], for me. I think he is composed, a good finisher, and has a top mentality.”
Chelsea and Arsenal could definitely use more quality and depth in the attacking department and 27 27-year-old would be a quality acquisition. He scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season and he would add a cutting edge to the Chelsea and arsenal attack. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, Toney is adept at holding on to the ball and bringing others into the play.
The comments from Frank will certainly come as a major boost for Chelsea and Arsenal who could be encouraged to make a move for him in the coming months.
The striker is currently suspended for breaching betting regulations and he is expected to return to action midway through January. It remains to be seen whether the two London clubs decide to come forward with an offer to sign him during the January transfer window.
A signing like him during the second half of the season could prove to be a transformative addition and he could help both clubs finish their respective seasons strongly.