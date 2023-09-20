Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

As per 90 Min, the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old striker.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has now revealed (h/t 90 Min) that Toney could be sold for the right price in the near future. He added that Brentford are a selling club and it will be difficult to hold on to the striker if a lucrative proposal is presented.

Chelsea and Arsenal could definitely use more quality and depth in the attacking department and 27 27-year-old would be a quality acquisition. He scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season and he would add a cutting edge to the Chelsea and arsenal attack. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, Toney is adept at holding on to the ball and bringing others into the play.

The comments from Frank will certainly come as a major boost for Chelsea and Arsenal who could be encouraged to make a move for him in the coming months.

The striker is currently suspended for breaching betting regulations and he is expected to return to action midway through January. It remains to be seen whether the two London clubs decide to come forward with an offer to sign him during the January transfer window.

A signing like him during the second half of the season could prove to be a transformative addition and he could help both clubs finish their respective seasons strongly.