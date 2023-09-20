Chelsea and Newcastle keeping tabs on £8 million-rated defender

Boca Juniors defender Valentin Barco has been linked with a move away from the South American club in recent weeks.

A report from 90 Min claims that Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all watched him in recent weeks and they are hoping to sign him in the coming months.

However, Boca Juniors are now hoping to tie him down to a new long-term contract in order to fend off interest from the Premier League clubs.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a first-team player for Boca Juniors and he has the ability to succeed at top clubs like Chelsea and Newcastle as well.

The Blues could definitely use more quality and depth in the left-back department, especially with the way Marc Cucurella has performed since his big-money move from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Similarly, Newcastle need to bring in a specialist left-back as well. They used Dan Burn as a full-back last season, but he is more suited to a central role.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Newcastle can fend off the competition from clubs like Manchester City and sign the 19-year-old defender in the coming months.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be an attractive option for the Argentine defender and he will look to fulfil his potential with a move to England.

The defender has a contract with Boca Juniors until December 2024 and he has a release clause of £8 million in his contract. The reported fee could prove to be a major bargain in the long run.