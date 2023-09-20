Chelsea dealt blow in their pursuit of 25-year-old Premier League ace

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club since the arrival of David Raya.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is now expected to be the first-choice shot-stopper for Mikel Arteta and Ramsdale might need to leave the club in order to play regularly.

A report from 90 Min claims that Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Arsenal goalkeeper and they could look to provide the 25-year-old with an exit route in the near future.

However, Ramsdale is not keen on an exit from Arsenal anytime soon. It remains to be seen whether the English goalkeeper decides to stay at the North London club and fight for his place in the starting lineup.

He was quite impressive for Arsenal last season and he helped them compete for the league title. There is no doubt that he is good enough to start regularly for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Raya has proven himself to be a quality Premier League goalkeeper with Brentford as well. He will hope to establish himself as a regular starter for Arsenal.

Having two quality goalkeepers fighting for one position will only help both players improve and in turn improve the squad.

Arsenal will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need a top-quality squad at their disposal in order to match up to clubs like Manchester City. Having multiple quality players in one position will give them the depth and resources needed to compete with the elite clubs.

It will be interesting to see whether Ramsdale can force his way into the starting lineup and convince Arteta that he is the undisputed starter for Arsenal in goal.