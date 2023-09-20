Chelsea preparing an offer close to €30 million for German international

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund attacker Youssoufa Moukoko.

The 18-year-old has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performances and a report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are preparing an offer close to €30 million for him.

The talented young attacker scored seven goals across all competitions last season, and he has found the back of the net once so far this season.

Moukoko is highly rated in German football, and he could develop into a top-class attacker in the near future.

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson to solve their goalscoring problems earlier this summer, but the Blues could certainly use more depth in the position.

The 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund attacker could prove to be a solid, long-term investment and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can secure his services.

Signing him for a fee of around €30 million could prove to be a major bargain in the long run.

The German international has the potential to succeed in the Premier League and working under a manager like Mauricio Pochettino could accelerate his development.

The Argentine manager has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his career and he could help the 18-year-old fulfil his potential as well.

It will be interesting to see if Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell the player in the coming months. It is fair to assume that they will not want to weaken the squad in January, and therefore Chelsea might have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign the player.

The report further states that Barcelona or keeping tabs on the player as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.