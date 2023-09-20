Chelsea tried to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge in the final 48 hours of the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The talented young Norway international has become established as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe in recent times, and it seems Chelsea have had a strong interest in him in the recent past.

The Blues tried to get a deal done late on for Nusa, but it seems the player himself was not keen on the move, with Ben Jacobs also reporting yesterday that the 18-year-old’s preference is to move in 2024.

Chelsea have signed a number of the top young players in world football in recent times, and Nusa looks like he’s another player who’d be a fine fit for the Stamford Bridge project.

One imagines other top clubs will also be in the race for Nusa, however, with Romano claiming there are around four or five suitors keen on the teenager.

“Antonio Nusa – Chelsea tried to approach Club Brugge in the final 48 hours of the summer window for Nusa but the player didn’t want to move,” Romano said.

“Nusa wanted to stay and focus on Brugge. For sure Chelsea will keep following him but I’m told there are four or five clubs in the race, it’s absolutely open.”