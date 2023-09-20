Chelsea ace turned down several offers of a new contract during the summer

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen reportedly turned down several offers of a new contract from the Blues during the summer.

According to The Athletic, one of those was a very long-term deal, which would have been for six years, with the option of a seventh, but it seems an agreement has not so far been possible.

However, the report makes it clear that this does not necessarily mean that Maatsen will be looking to leave Chelsea, rather that it has simply not quite come together between him and the club just yet.

Maatsen looks a promising young talent after impressing on loan at Burnley last season, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, though there is a lot of quality competition for places at a big club like Chelsea.

The 21-year-old could surely have a decent career ahead of him, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea will end up tying him down to a long-term deal or if he’ll ultimately have to make his name somewhere else.

If Maatsen is on the move soon, one imagines Burnley wood gladly have him back, as well as other top flight clubs.