Crystal Palace vs Fulham: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Crystal Palace (9th in the Premier League) take on Fulham (10th in the Premier League) on Saturday 23rd of September, at Selhurst Park, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the game ended a draw 2-2 at Craven Cottage. A brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham, and goals from Odsonne Edouard and Joe Ward for Palace.

Crystal Palace lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-1 to Aston Villa at Villa Park. Palace took the lead through Odsonne Edouard in the 47th minute, however Villa fought back with late goals from Jhon Duran (87th minute), Douglas Luiz (98th minute) and Leon Bailey (101st minute) to win the game and secure three points.

Fulham won their last Premier League fixture, beating Luton Town 1-0 at Craven Cottage. The only goal of the game was scored by Carlos Vinicius in the 65th minute to secure the full three points for Fulham.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Selhurst Park

Team News:

Crystal Palace will remain without the injured Michael Olise, who has had an extended period of time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. They will also be without Matheus Franca, Jefferson Lerma and James Tomkins. There will then be later fitness tests for the availability of Marc Guehi and Jordan Ayew, who are both nursing slight injury issues.

Fulham will be without Oluwatosin Adarabioyo and Antonee Robinson through injury. Whilst Sasa Lukic will be assessed for the game, as he is nursing a knee injury.

Predicted XI:

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Mitchell, Richards, Andersen, Ward, Hughes, Doucoure, Schlupp, Eze, Ayew, Edouard.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Ream, Diop, Tete, Pereira, Palhinha, Reed, Willian, Jimenez, Wilson.