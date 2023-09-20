Daniel Levy labels his decision to appoint Mourinho and Conte as mistakes

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has now admitted that he made a mistake when he decided to bring in managers like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

While speaking at a fan forum in front of Tottenham supporters, Levy admitted (h/t Standard) that he wanted to appoint big-name managers so that the club could win trophies quickly.

However, he has realised that his decision was wrong and Tottenham should have stuck with their identity of playing in a certain way.

“I had gone through a period where we’d almost won. With Mauricio, we went through some very good times. We didn’t quite get there but we came very close and we had a change in strategy. “The strategy was ‘let’s bring in a trophy manager’. We did it twice and look you have to learn from your mistakes. They’re great managers but maybe not for this club. “We want to play in a certain way and if that means it has to take a little bit longer to win maybe it’s the right thing for us. That’s why bringing Ange in was from my point of view the right decision.”

The likes of Mourinho and Conte are proven winners and they have won major trophies at multiple clubs. However, their defensive approach was criticised heavily at Tottenham and the club failed to win trophies as well.

Since then, Spurs have appointed Ange Postecoglou as the club’s new manager and the Australian has transformed the side. Tottenham are now playing an exciting brand of football under the Australian manager and they will look to compete for trophies as well.

Levy believes that it was the right decision to bring the Australian and Tottenham are now playing the progressive brand of football they are used to.

The fans will certainly enjoy the free-flowing attacking football on display right now but they will be hoping that the club can get back into the Champions League and compete for domestic trophies.

Tottenham have a talented squad at their disposal and there is no reason why they cannot go all the way in the domestic competitions. It remains to be seen whether Postecoglou can end their wait for a trophy.