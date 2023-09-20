Arsenal battling to beat Chelsea & Real Madrid to transfer of world class attacker

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea and Real Madrid for the transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international notably came close to moving in the summer transfer window, when Chelsea were offered the chance to sign him in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea turned this down for a number of reasons – explained here – and now it looks like Vlahovic’s strong start to the new season has them and other clubs re-assessing the player.

Although Vlahovic only managed 14 goals last season, he already has four in his first four games of this campaign, and it seems clear he’d be a useful addition to this struggling Chelsea side.

However, Arsenal are also keen on the 23-year-old and could perhaps benefit from bringing in more of an established goal-scorer than Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Vlahovic’s value has surely only gone up now, though, so it might be that the likes of Chelsea missed their best chance to sign him.