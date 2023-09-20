Worry for Erik Ten Hag as manager faces Man United mutiny amid player unhappiness

Erik Ten Hag is reportedly struggling to keep the Manchester United squad harmonious and on the same page.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim the Dutchman is ‘losing the dressing room’ amid a torrid period that has included both poor results and off-field scandals.

The Red Devils have won just two of their first five Premier League games; leaving them 13th in the table and already facing an uphill battle when it comes to reaching the European qualification spots.

Consequently, the outlet claim ‘well-placed’ sources have reported the Carrington training ground being ‘far from happy a place’, prompting suggestions Ten Hag is failing to keep the squad on side.

The ongoing controversies surrounding attacking duo Antony and Mason Greenwood have not helped the 53-year-old, and while the former Ajax boss cannot be held responsible for what players do in their private lives, with players reportedly ‘pointing the finger’ at the club’s senior decision-makers, keeping the team happy is becoming increasingly more difficult for the Dutchman.

These reports will come as bad, yet unsurprising, news for fans of the Red Devils. It is clear all is not well behind the scenes for the 20-time league winners, but with a blockbuster Champions League tie against Bayern Munich to play on Wednesday night, there is huge pressure on Ten Hag to right the wrongs of last weekend’s crushing 3-1 home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, and going up against Germany’s greatest-ever team with a less than content squad could make tonight’s challenge virtually impossible.