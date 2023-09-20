Erik ten Hag’s injury crisis as Dutchman is without nine Man United players for Bayern

The last thing that Erik ten Hag needs at Man United is an injury crisis ahead of the Champions League group stage opener at Bayern Munich.

On paper it’s the toughest of tests for the Dutchman and his squad, and even with a fully fit and available roll call of players it’d still be a big ask to take anything from their date at the Allianz Arena.

According to Metro, the Red Devils will be without nine players for the match on Wednesday night, with Harry Maguire the latest to pull out, despite training before the team flew out to Bavaria.

The others on the sick list are Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo.

The latter three along with Maguire may not have been considered as starters in any event, however, a team of United’s quality do need to have enough in reserve should the need arise.

As it is, ten Hag will have to make do with what he has available and not go looking for excuses should his charges not do the business against Bayern.

Harry Kane will lead the line for the hosts and if he were to have a goalscoring input in the game, it will bring United’s inability to acquire the best players into sharper focus – particularly if the England international ends up being the match winner.