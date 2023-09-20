Ex Birmingham teammate Maxime Colin has spoke on the early signs Jude Bellingham showed to being a “special player” and the ability that he had from such a young age.

Colin spoke to The Athletic about Bellingham’s debut season for Birmingham, when he made his debut at only 16 years of age (the youngest player in the clubs history to do so). Colin joked about the age difference in age between him and the other players, saying “He was still studying for his GCSEs. A lot of the time after training we were eating in the canteen and he was in his school uniform”.

However the year before Bellingham received his debut, Colin spoke on his memories of the youngster in training, doing duels and him chopping one of the first team defenders, which led to people thinking “Who’s this young guy”.

Colin said that it was training where he first started to realise that Bellingham was “special”, and how he would be the best player in training, and if he was on your team in the small sided games at the end of a session, “you was pretty sure to win”.

Bellingham is now playing for Real Madrid, and is still only 20-years-old. Since joining Madrid in the summer, the England international has scored five goals in five appearances for Los Blancos, and has won the La Liga Player of the Month award for August.

He has also become a staple in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, now making 26 appearances for the senior team, and scoring twice. Bellingham made his senior England debut on November 12th, 2020.