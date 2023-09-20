“Excellent” – Harry Redknapp impressed with Aston Villa player this season

Harry Redknapp is the latest pundit to include Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in his Premier League ‘team of the week’.

The Brazilian midfielder enjoyed another impressive performance against Crystal Palace. Getting on the scoresheet himself, the South American converted from the spot to help fire Unai Emery’s side to a convincing 3-1 victory despite trailing 1-0 for the majority of the game.

And Redknapp believes Villa’s number six was pivotal in the Villains’ comeback.

“In my midfield three this week I’ll kick off with Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa who were 1-0 down in the 87th minute, before somehow coming out 3-1 winners,” the former manager told BetVictor.

“He scored the penalty which was key for Aston Villa on the day, but his all-round work rate and play was excellent. He was one of the reasons that Villa ended up turning the game on its head. Obviously, it goes without saying the build-up for Palace wasn’t ideal with manager Roy Hodgson taken ill I send my best wishes to him, I hope to see him on the touchline soon.”