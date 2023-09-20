Former Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at why Sancho is not succeeding

Jadon Sancho is in Erik ten Hag’s bad books following Man United’s defeat to Arsenal earlier this month and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at why the 23-year-old is not succeeding at Old Trafford.

The winger is currently training away from the first-team squad at Man United after refusing to apologise to Ten Hag after the Englishman essentially called the Dutch coach a liar after he stated that Sancho was not in his squad for the Arsenal match because he trained badly that week.

The Man United boss wants a public before allowing Sancho to return to training and the Dutch coach will not back down, reports Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old was supposed to be one of the talents that helped Man United get back to the top of the Premier League when Solskjaer signed him in the summer of 2021, but things have not worked out that way and the Norwegian has given one reason why.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments on Sancho’s situation at Man United

Speaking about Sancho’s struggles at Man United, Solskjaer stated that one reason for it is the fact that the winger is not playing off of the left as that is Marcus Rashford’s position. The former Dortmund star often played in that position when Solskjaer was in charge and it made no difference to his performances.

“I wanted Jadon Sancho, yes. Unfortunately, it has not worked out,” the former Man United manager said.

“He’s immensely talented and I’m sure we haven’t seen the best of him. I hope we do, but he prefers to play left wing… where Marcus Rashford plays.”