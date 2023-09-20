“It is a bit sad” – Leeds United ace makes worrying comments

Willy Gnonto has admitted the weather in Yorkshire is the biggest downside to playing in England.

The Italian winger, who looked almost certain to leave Elland Road in the summer, ended up sticking around and is now set to play an important role as the Whites look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

However, speaking to sports outlet MediaSet, Gnonto, 19, revealed the English weather does put a bit of a dampener on things in comparison with playing in his native Italy.

“Life here is very different,” the winger said.

“But with the food I was quite lucky because I came with my parents. The hardest thing to decipher is always the weather, it’s a bit sad around here.

“The positive thing is the level of football, it’s incredible. The atmosphere is fantastic. Abroad, there is more admiration for Serie A than we think. It is a tournament that has made history.”

