Arsenal and Chelsea have both had some contact to ask about the conditions of the potential transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Toney looks set to leave current club Brentford in 2024, though it’s not yet clear where he’ll end up or how much he’ll cost, according to Romano in today’s column, with the journalist explaining that Arsenal and Chelsea are emerging as two potential suitors.

Romano also says that there is interest from clubs in Italy, but that the player’s preference would be to remain in the Premier League, so that could be encouraging news for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

“It’s an important moment for many strikers, even though nothing is happening now,” Romano said. “In January and in the summer there will be a lot of movement of strikers, and one to watch is going to be Ivan Toney.

“My information is that Brentford know that the player wants to leave in 2024, we’ll have to see if that will be in January or next summer, but we know that Toney appointed a new agent because he wants to try a new experience at a top club.

“Many clubs have asked about Toney, including Italian clubs, but staying in the Premier League is the priority of the player. Chelsea are well informed on the situation of the player, but also Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of the potential deal.

“Both clubs asked for information, let’s see if other clubs will join the race, but for the moment I can guarantee that both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown this interest. Still, it’s important to clarify that Arsenal have not decided yet how they want to act in January in terms of strikers.

“Of course, nothing will happen with Toney now, nothing will happen next week, it will take time to see the price tag and all the conditions of the deal, so fans need to be patient, because many things can happen on this story, but it is one to watch because the idea of the player is to try a new chapter in 2024.”

Toney has been hugely impressive in his time with Brentford, both in the Premier League and the Championship, and it makes sense that he now looks increasingly likely to make the step up to a higher level.

Chelsea look in particular need of a signing up front after an unconvincing start to the season from Nicolas Jackson, while Arsenal may well feel they could do with a more proven goal-scorer, despite the qualities of both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.