Real Madrid reportedly made a bid for Harry Kane while he was at Tottenham this summer, and PSG were also in the mix for him.

We’ve heard a lot about Manchester United being one of the England international’s main suitors before he ended up moving to Bayern Munich, but it seems Real Madrid and PSG also tried and failed with approaches for him, according to the Athletic.

The report explains how Erik ten Hag wanted Kane at Old Trafford, but was overruled by club chiefs who felt the Spurs legend would be to expensive.

It seems Madrid and PSG ran into similar issues, with the Athletic stating that Los Blancos saw an offer of £60million turned down by Tottenham, and, in fairness, it’s hard to imagine they would ever have let their star player go for that kind of price.

Kane could have been an ideal Karim Benzema replacement at the Bernabeu, but it’s also clear that it would have been a difficult deal to justify financially considering the player’s age.

PSG, meanwhile, signed alternatives up front in the form of Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos.