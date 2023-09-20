Leeds United summer signing set to make first start against Hull tonight

According to recent reports, Glen Kamara could be in line to make his first start for Leeds United.

That’s according to Leeds Live, who claim the Whites’ summer-signing, who joined from Rangers earlier in the summer for around £5 million, is set to replace Archie Gray in the heart of Daniel Farke’s midfield.

Journalist Beren Cross has tipped Gray’s run of consecutive starts to come to an end tonight when the side plays Hull City in the Championship.

Given his age, as well as the early demands placed on him, Cross believes it would be ‘sensible’ for Farke to swap the teenager for Kamara, who has yet to make his full club competitive debut.

Tonight’s game, which will be played at the MKM Stadium, is scheduled to kick off at 7.45 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.