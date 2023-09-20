Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

According to a report via Fichajes, Liverpool are looking to bring in a quality replacement for Mohamed Salah should the Egyptian decide to leave the club in the near future. Apparently, they have identified Rodrygo as the ideal target.

Real Madrid are still hoping to sign Kylian Mbappé and they would be willing to listen to offers for Rodrygo. That said, the Spanish giants will demand in excess of €100 million for the 22-year-old Brazilian forward.

Rodrygo is versatile enough to operate as a winger as well as a striker. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack if he joins the club. The Brazilian managed to score 19 goals across all competitions last season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay big money in order to sign him.

Mohamed Salah will enter the final year of his contract next summer and he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. The Reds could be open to selling him at the end of the season. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract and it makes sense for them to cash in on him next summer.

Rodrygo has the potential to develop into a world-class attacker and working under a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him fulfil his potential.

The departure of Salah should bring in the necessary funds to sign the Real Madrid attacker and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.