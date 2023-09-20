Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made his decision on the German national team job

Once Hansi Flick was sacked from the German national team job after an appalling run of results, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was the obvious choice to replace him.

The affable Klopp was always going to be a popular choice with the masses, particularly given that the only other name mentioned in dispatches at the moment is Julian Nagelsmann.

Given how far Die Mannschaft have fallen over recent years the job is a bit of a poisoned chalice at present, notwithstanding the kudos that comes with the role.

Clearly, a decision needs to be made quickly, and fortunately for the German Football Federation, Klopp has done exactly that.

However, it may not be the answer that they wanted to hear.

“We’re building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on. I have a loyalty to Liverpool,” he said to RTL (h/t 90Min).

“My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just cut out the eight years. I signed a contract here and, as far as I can remember, I wasn’t drugged or tied up and had to sign with my mouth. That was a free decision. And that’s why it doesn’t fit.”

That will be music to the ears of the Liverpool players, staff and supporters of the club who hang on the German Pied Piper’s every word.

The Reds have begun the 2023/24 season well enough and despite not having the best summer transfer window, they’re already looking difficult to beat.

That bodes well for the next few months, and by January everyone will have a better idea as to how far off the front runners Liverpool will be, unless they happen to be topping the table themselves.

A studious signing or two in January will enhance Klopp’s ‘2.0’ vision and hopefully lead to brighter days again for the Merseysiders.