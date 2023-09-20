Major Liverpool star targeting West Ham return but situation said to be 50/50

Liverpool could see vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold return to action on Sunday when the Reds face David Moyes’ West Ham at Anfield.

The 24-year-old right-back missed last weekend’s 3-1 win over Wolves due to a hamstring injury which he suffered against Aston Villa prior to the international break which ruled him out of England duty also.

According to The Athletic, Alexander-Arnold won’t feature for Liverpool against LASK on Thursday night in the Europa but he’s targeting Sunday’s Premier League home clash with West Ham for his return to action.

The situation is said to be 50/50, reports Paul Gorst, as the full-back continues to be monitored ahead of the weekend.

The return of Alexander-Arnold will be a major boost to Jurgen Klopp as the right-back is far more suited to the inverted full-back role than Joe Gomes who had a tough game last Saturday against Wolves.

The Merseyside club have made a great start to their campaign with four wins from five and will be hoping to improve that record on Sunday against West Ham.