Man City set to sign West Ham midfielder within next 48 hours

Manchester City are reportedly set to sign West Ham United and England under-17’s Divine Mukasa.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Cityzens are in line to wrap up a deal for the highly-rated midfielder within the next 48 hours.

EXCL: Manchester City poised to sign talented England U17 midfielder Divine Mukasa from West Ham — here we go, confirmed ?? Long term deal agreed — to be formally sealed in next 48h. City keep going for best talents as their Academy remains crucial part of the club’s project. pic.twitter.com/9Y6GYBeh1w — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2023

Looking to bolster their already impressive academy, Mukasa is next in line to join Pep Guardiola’s youth set-up.

During his time with the Hammers’ academy, the English midfielder scored one and assisted one in 10 games in all compettions.