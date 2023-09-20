Man City set to sign West Ham midfielder within next 48 hours

Posted by

Manchester City are reportedly set to sign West Ham United and England under-17’s Divine Mukasa.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Cityzens are in line to wrap up a deal for the highly-rated midfielder within the next 48 hours.

More Stories / Latest News
“You don’t just walk away” – Liverpool fan favourite hints at finishing his career at Anfield
Man United close in on three-year deal with highly-rated striker
Video: “Not something easy” – Andre Onana opens up about replacing De Gea at Man United

Looking to bolster their already impressive academy, Mukasa is next in line to join Pep Guardiola’s youth set-up.

During his time with the Hammers’ academy, the English midfielder scored one and assisted one in 10 games in all compettions.

More Stories Divine Mukasa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.