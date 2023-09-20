Man United close in on three-year deal with highly-rated striker

Despite a poor start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, some good news could be just around the corner for Man United.

The Red Devils have lost three of their opening five English top-flight games, meaning that they’re already a cavernous nine points behind table-topping neighbours, Man City.

Moreover, the football that either team is playing at present is like night and day.

Sir Alex Ferguson once described City as United’s ‘noisy neighbours,’ in an attempt to stop them from getting ideas above their station. How times have changed.

In any event, Erik ten Hag needs to help the Old Trafford outfit to claw themselves back towards something approaching their best under Fergie, and to do that the club need to ensure they sign the best young players and those more experienced when available.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are closing in on the signing of a highly-rated 19-year-old striker.

Fortunately for ten Hag, Joe Hugill is already at the club and the three-year deal which is expected to be completed soon, will stop the vultures from circling.

It will give the club something positive to hang onto whilst the storm clouds hang over the Theatre of Dreams if nothing else.

Looking forward, it could be one of the most astute pieces of business that the club do if Hugill fulfils his obvious potential.