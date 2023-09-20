Man United team news: Ten Hag names strongest starting XI available but bench is threadbare

Erik ten Hag takes his Man United side to Bavaria under the severest pressure thanks to losing three of their opening five Premier League games this season.

Confidence will almost certainly be on the floor, but the Red Devils need to pick themselves up for what’s expected to be a tough test against Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman has picked the best available XI available to him considering the significant amount of players that are out through injury, but if anyone else succumbs, he could have problems.

With respect, only Alejandro Garnacho from those on the bench is going to get Thomas Tuchel thinking outside the box.

Andre Onana keeps goal as usual, and his defence of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Sergio Reguilon will be tasked with keeping Harry Kane and his team-mates out for 90 minutes.

Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen will station themselves in midfield, whilst Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hjolund and Facundo Pellestri will look to unsettle a defence that’s only conceded four goals in four Bundesliga games this season.

When all is said and done it’s 11 against 11, and if ten Hag can lift his players out of their malaise, there’s no reason why they can’t give as good as they get at the Allianz Arena.

In many respects the pressure is all on the hosts and that could play right into Man United’s hands.