Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals huge interest in summer Man United transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside, about the transfer situation of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The talented young Slovenia international scored in the Champions League last night to continue his impressive form, with Romano explaining that there are top clubs scouting him at pretty much every game he plays.

Sesko was notably linked with Manchester United earlier in the summer by 90min, and it’s easy to see why the Red Devils might have considered him as another option alongside the player they eventually did end up bringing in, in the form of Rasmus Hojlund.

One imagines Man Utd and other big clubs will continue to look at Sesko, as he truly looks like he has a big future in the game and could be a hit in the Premier League.

Romano has stressed, however, that nothing is happening with the 20-year-old at the moment, apart from clubs scouting him, with a move more likely to happen in 2024 or 2025.

“Another striker to watch in 2024 will be RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. He scored his first Champions League goal last night against Young Boys and has long been regarded as a top talent, and at every single Leipzig game there are scouts from top clubs monitoring him, especially from England,” Romano said.

“His progress is being monitored, let’s see what will happen, though not in January for sure, but in summer 2024 or 2025. The price tag is impossible to say now as he only joined Leipzig 60 days ago, it’s not something evolving now, but one to watch in the near future.”