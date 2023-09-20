Manchester United have yet to make a decision on potential winger transfer targets for January, but they could explore the situation if things haven’t improved with Jadon Sancho and Antony by then.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that it’s too early to say for sure who the Red Devils will go after, or indeed if they’ll need to make additions in that position at all.

Erik ten Hag is facing a difficult situation at the moment as both Sancho and Antony are unavailable for selection, and that clearly leaves Man Utd a little short of quality options in attack.

It’s not been the best start to the season for United, on and off the pitch, so one imagines there will be some desire to make changes to the squad if things haven’t improved by January.

For now, however, it seems it is too early to be thinking about specific targets in any particular position.

“There have been no further updates on the Sancho situation yet, we’re still waiting for it to be discussed and clarified,” Romano said.

“In terms of potential January signings out wide, it would only be guessing right now. Man United are not working on it at this stage, but of course if Antony and/or Sancho are still not available, it could could be the case that they would look at strengthening in that position.”