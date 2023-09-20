Manchester United have not yet made plans to sign a winger in the January transfer window amid the ongoing situations with Jadon Sancho and Antony, who are both out of the team and unavailable for selection for the time being.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside today, Fabrizio Romano admitted that the Red Devils could consider taking to the market in the winter if these situations are not resolved by then and the players are still unavailable.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but some fans would argue that United need an upgrade out on that right-hand side anyway, with neither Sancho nor Antony really living up to their full potential at Old Trafford so far.

See below as we take a look at five names who could be potential options on the market for United if they do decide to strengthen in attack this January…

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

One of the finest attacking players in Europe last season, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia took Serie A by storm with a series of superb displays for Napoli as they won the title. It seems clear that the Georgia international is destined for a great career at the highest level, and he’s already been recently linked as a player United like in a report from the Daily Mail.

One issue is likely to be that Napoli will surely do all they can to keep hold of Kvaratskhelia, especially if clubs come calling in the middle of the season, but MUFC would do very well indeed to put all they can into this potential transfer deal and make it an urgent priority.

Federico Chiesa

Another top talent shining in Italy at the moment, Federico Chiesa would surely do a job for United and give them something a bit different in attack after the recent lack of impact from Sancho and Antony. Juventus aren’t quite the force they used to be, so perhaps the player would have some interest in leaving them for a big move to the Premier League if someone like United were to come calling.

Liverpool have recently looked at Chiesa as one of their options to replace Mohamed Salah, so United would do well to move quickly for the 25-year-old or he’s sure to end up at one of their rivals or another European giant.