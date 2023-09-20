Mohammed Kudus admits he’s close with West Ham player who has never made an appearance for the club

West Ham summer-signing Mohammed Kudus has revealed he is close with young teammate Joseph Anang.

Following the at-the-time British record sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for a whopping £105 million, David Moyes was granted funds to rebuild his midfielder, and so far, so good for the Scotsman.

Signing James Ward-Prowse from Southampton and Edson Alvarez from Ajax, Moyes finished off his summer spending by securing the signature of Kudus, also from Ajax.

And after joining in a deal worth a reported £38 million, Kudus, who recently spoke on the ‘Iron Cast’ podcast alongside Ben Johnson and fellow new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos, revealed he already has a connection with one teammate.

“Obviously, Joseph [Anang] because he shared the Ghanaian bond already, so naturally I’m more closer to him,” the African said.

“But I mean everyone in the locker room has been helping me settle in so fast.”

Anang, 23, has yet to feature for the Hammers’ first team but has spent a lot of time in and around Moyes’ senior side.

There is an outside chance Thursday night’s Europa League tie against FK TSC Backa Topola could present the young goalkeeper with his first competitive appearance, although first-choice shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski is still the favourite to start in between the sticks.